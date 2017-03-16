Meriah Nichols
Disabled Moms Interview Project with Sandi Parsons
mother with 3 children in krakow Travel
Travel

Krakow: The City With Multiple Personalities

This is an image-heavy travel post about the city of Krakow We took the night train to Krakow from Budapest, leaving at around 7pm and arriving around 12 hours later, at 7am. After the whole mess with getting to the Budapest Air B'n'B and the Air B n'B itself, I decided I'd take things the

Parenting

You Ask

Disability & Movies

Reviews

my law of attraction project planner review
Reviews

My Law of Attraction Project Planner: Review

This is a post about My Law of Attraction Project Planner. It is not a sponsored post; I purchased this planner myself and am currently using it. I love the concepts of the Law of Attraction (read Ask and it is Given for the big scoop). In a nutshell, the Law of Attraction is about
the phoenix planner phoenix journal
Reviews

A Review of the Phoenix Journal, a Planner for Personal Transformation

This is a post about The Phoenix Journal - the Daily Calendar & Agenda to Achieve Goals, Boost Happiness & Productivity - Gratitude Journal, Habit Tracker, Roadmap .  It is not a sponsored post; I purchased this planner myself and am currently using it. The Phoenix Journal 12 Week Planner I was originally completely mystified by
Birdbox: a movie with blind advantage from a deaf perspective. Image description: a woman with a child, both wearing blindfolds. text on image reads "birdbox"
Mental Health

BirdBox: A Movie with Blind Advantage, from a Deaf Perspective

This post is about the Netflix movie, BirdBox. Don't read this post if you hate spoilers, because it's full of them! My good friend came over the other day and we watched BirdBox together (pausing all the way through to make sure our kids weren't watching, that they were playing nicely, for our own popcorn
the best straw alternatives for replacing your plastic straws
Reviews

7 of the Best Plastic Straw Alternatives for Replacing Plastic Straws

This is a post about the best plastic straw alternatives. There are affiliate links in this post. Read more in my disclosure. Replacing Plastic Straws: The Best Plastic Straw Alternatives 2018 was full of debate about plastic straws and what they mean for us in the disability community (read this one by Alice Wong to
erin condren planner for bloggers
Reviews

The Best Planner for a Blogger

This is a review post of Erin Condren Teacher's Deluxe Planner, used for blogging purposes. I was given the planner to review, but all opinions are my own. There are affiliate links in this post. As a mom, a blogger and as a person with traumatic brain injury (TBI), I am constantly looking out for
